Crews fought brush fires in Keene and Westmoreland over the weekend.
On Saturday evening, the Keene Fire Department responded to an approximately 1.25-acre brush fire near Route 12.
The department was called to the area of 184 Route 12 shortly before 7 p.m., according to the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said it took about two hours to get the fire, which broke out near a power substation west of the Winchester Street roundabout, under control.
He said the department received assistance on the scene from the Gilsum, Swanzey and Westmoreland fire departments, with Marlborough covering the Keene fire station.
Howard said the cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Westmoreland Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Hyland Hill Road, according to Mutual Aid.
Capt. Jim Olmstead said the fire, which was about an 1½ acres, was knocked down within a couple of hours. He said there was no damage and no one was injured.