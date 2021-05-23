The Keene Fire Department responded to an approximately 1.25-acre brush fire Saturday evening near Route 12.
The department was called to the area of 184 Route 12 shortly before 7 p.m., according to the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said in a text message Sunday that it took about two hours to get the fire, which broke out near a power substation west of the Winchester Street roundabout, under control.
He said the department received assistance on the scene from the Gilsum, Swanzey and Westmoreland fire departments, with Marlborough covering the Keene fire station.
Howard did not immediately respond to a question about what caused the fire.