Firefighters battled a brush fire off Route 9 for nearly three hours Sunday evening.
The Keene Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire off Route 9 east of Washington Street around 7:45 p.m.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the blaze covered an estimated 10 acres of land. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Howard noted that a camp site was found in the area that had been burned.
Besides a number of units from the Keene Fire Department, Howard said two tankers from Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid responded, along with three brush trucks.
Howard said efforts to extinguish the fire went on for nearly three hours, due in part to the location of the fire and limited access to the area.
No one was hurt in the blaze and, aside from the burned vegetation, there was no property damage.