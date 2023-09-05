Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4, including:
Friday
9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 West St., fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. Motorcycle vs. deer, no further information available.
2:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Killeen Street, water rescue. Boat engine flooded.
7:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 411 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation. Possible grass fire.
7:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Dr., fire alarm.
Saturday
1:49 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 926 Route 9, odor investigation. Strange odor from dehumidifier.
4:22 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
4:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 209 Southfield Lane, service call.
10:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash. Three people checked for injuries, no medical transports.
1:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. Single-vehicle rollover crash, one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. No further information available.
2:24 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Nothing found, likely a false iPhone crash detection.
3:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
5:48 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 54 Page Road, fire alarm.
6:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash. Two-car crash, no transports.
6:21 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Greenlawn Street, service call.
6:54 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
6:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. Single vehicle crashed into utility pole, no medical transports.
9:26 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash. Single-vehicle motorcycle crash, one medical transport.
Sunday
12:14 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle accident. Vehicle versus a tree. No transports.
2:40 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., service call.
8:13 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 129 Lone Tree Road, fire alarm.
9:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Pierce Drive, motor vehicle accident.
10:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Commercial Street, service call.
10:34 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 57 Holman Road, structure fire. Small electrical fire extinguished on arrival.
12:01 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Cold River Road, motor vehicle accident. Bicycle accident with one person transported. No further information available.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 220 Roxbury St., structure fire. Shed on fire. No injuries and no extension.
1:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Grassy Pond Road, service call.
1:24 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, motor vehicle accident. Single vehicle. No further information available.
2:55 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.
4:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 220 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
Monday
1:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 426 Winchester St., odor investigation. Issue with a machine.
2:40 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 320 Bullock Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Man fell into a brook.
5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 108 Island St., fire alarm.
7:10 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, fuel spill. Minor oil spill.
10:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
