Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Sept. 18, including:
1:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., fire alarm.
1:36 a.m., Rockingham Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
8:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 464 West St., service call.
9:19 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 53 Currier Ave., unknown fire. Permitted burn.
11:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 255 West St., odor investigation. Pilot light out. No readings found.
11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Griffin St., fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
6:10 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Bailey Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Kingsbury St., carbon monoxide call. No readings; faulty detector.
9:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., service call.
10:12 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle accident. One transported. No further information available.
