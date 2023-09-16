Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, including:
Friday
1:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 205 Church St., fire alarm.
7:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 West Surry Road, structure fire. Burnt lamp cord, no injuries.
7:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Ellis Court, fire alarm.
9:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
11:41 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 20 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Rose Lane, municipal fire alarm system.
4:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 752 Route 202, fire alarm.
4:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Key Road, service call.
5:40 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
10:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
8:41 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:50 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Friedsam Drive, vehicle crash. Nothing found.
11:36 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Meetinghouse Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:41 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Streeter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:04 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Pleasant Street, tree/wires/transformer.
3:01 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Stone Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer.
3:05 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, hazmat issue. One transport, no further information available.
3:12 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 7 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
3:14 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Hurricane Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:40 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 20 Vessel Rock Road, service call.
7:35 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Royalston Road, other.
9:12 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash.
10:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Shadow Lane, service call.
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
