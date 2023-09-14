Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Sept. 13, including:
1:17 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 325 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
4 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Production Ave., fire alarm.
7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Greenbriar Road, service call.
7:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
9:27 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 62 Royalston Road, service call.
9:58 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 379 Keene Road, odor investigation. Nothing found.
11 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 131 Depot Road, structure call. Report of a plant on fire, nothing found when firefighters arrived.
11:35 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Wires pulled down.
12:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., CO call. Nothing found.
12:23 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 399 River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 80 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
1:24 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 315 Lang Road, structure call. Camper on fire.
2:23 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
2:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, brush/smoke investigation. Small campfire, people told to put it out.
4:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 172 Liberty Lane, appliance call. Oven fire contained to the oven.
4:08 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 367 Route 10, structure call. Small fire in a trash bin.
4:29 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 73 Main St., fire alarm.
5:41 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. No injuries or medical transports.
6:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Shadow Lane, fire alarm.
9:55 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, single-car crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
9:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 46 Coach Road, CO call. Bad detector.
