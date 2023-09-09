Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10, including:
Friday
12:06 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Watkins Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:07 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 322 Main St., fire alarm.
3:38 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:16 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., service call.
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.
3:13 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Plantation Drive, fire alarm.
3:42 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hamilton Court, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a non-permitted burn.
4:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Payson Hill Road, service call.
4:41 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1114 Main St., electrical hazard. Outlet was smoking from getting wet. No fire.
4:46 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Old Keene Road, vehicle crash. Car and motorcycle. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
5:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.
5:54 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
6:12 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 93 Monadnock Highway, service call.
6:24 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:32 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Rabbit Hollow Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:39 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old New Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:50 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to West Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:56 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, carbon monoxide.
7:01 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Route 137, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:08 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Mill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Royalston Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:53 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Sunrise Village Road, service call.
11:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circuit, fire alarm.
11:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Sunrise Village Road, service call.
Saturday
12:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Annett Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:32 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Route 123A, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:13 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 128 Prospect Hill Road, service call.
10:27 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 54 South Holt Hill Road, service call.
12:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 forge St., fire alarm.
3:53 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
4:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Summer St., appliance fire. Was an issue with the oven.
4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Greenbriar Road, fire alarm.
7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Commercial St., service call.
11:!4 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Hancock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Greenwood Avenue, vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
Sunday
12:54 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 133 Fox Run Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
3:03 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:55 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 5 Stephen Lane, mutual aid.
7:41 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 39 Templeton Turnpike, tree/wires/transformer.
7:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., service call.
11:55 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 49 Square, structure fire. No fire found, just odor of smoke in the building.
12:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Summit Road, service call.
2:01 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 103 Elliot St., mutual aid.
2:40 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. Vehicle rollover, two people taken to Concord Hospital. No further information available.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Appian Way, fire alarm.
3:27 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 103 Elliot St., wilderness/technical rescue. It was an assist to help another department get someone off of a hiking trail.
3:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 161 Main St., municipal fire system.
6:03 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, fuel spill.
7:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Nims Road, service call.
7:45 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 58 Thayer Brook Road, service call.
8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Federal St., fire alarm.
9:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, fire alarm.
