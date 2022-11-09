Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 8, including:
12:57 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, structure call. Odor in vent system that was found to be burnt-out belt in heating and air unit on roof.
3:56 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 313 North Shore Road, fire alarm.
9:46 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 26 Algonquin Avenue, CO call. Battery issue with carbon monoxide detector.
11:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to to 60 Winter St., service call.
1:18 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 415 Cheshire Turnpike, assisting another agency. Helped someone into their home with an ambulance service.
1:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical, box truck rolled over.
2:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., service call.
2:36 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 16 Old Hancock Road, LP gas call. Truck hit gas main, causing leaking tank. Fire department helped contain leak.
2:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, service call.
2:45 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire. Tractor-trailer truck with overheated brakes.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 783 Brattleboro Road. Helping police with an investigation.
5:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
5:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 65 Mount Huggins Drive, CO call. Faulty carbon monoxide detector.
6:14 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
8:21 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 314 Whipple Hill Road, service call.
8:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
