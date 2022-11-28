Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, including:
Friday
12:46 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Pearl Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:29 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
3:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 316 Matthews Road, carbon monoxide, faulty carbon monoxide detector.
9:26 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 753 Gilmore Pond Road, service call.
11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Beaver St., for a report of an appliance fire. Turned out to be an issue with a pellet stove.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., service call.
2:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1417 Route 119, fire alarm.
6:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, odor investigation. Nothing found.
6:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 60 Temple Road, fire alarm.
6:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
11:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202, electrical hazard. It was an issue with a light switch in a house.
Saturday
6:29 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63 for a reported lightpost fire.
11:26 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hunter Farm Road, vehicle fire. Under control when fire department arrived, no injuries.
1:39 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 90 Partridge Brook Road, structure fire. Brush fire near a shed and propane tanks that spread to the shed. Under control after just over an hour. No injuries.
2:04 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, brush/smoke investigation. Related to the Partridge Brook Road fire.
2:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1417 Route 119, fire alarm.
Sunday
1:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:28 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 10 Cottage St., odor investigation.
8:46 a.m.., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce St., structure fire. Fire in a ceiling fan. No injuries.
10:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Concord St., fire alarm.
11:44 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, liquid propane scent.
2:06 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:10 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 385 Athol Road, mutual aid.
5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:42 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 North Lot Road, fire alarm.
7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to East Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., service call.
9:25 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 41 McKenna Way, fire alarm.
