Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Thursday, Nov. 24, including:
Wednesday
6:13 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 125 Sullivan St., mutual aid.
8:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Monadnock Hospital.
8:59 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 16 Hillside Ave., odor investigation.
9:52 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 94 Sugar Maple Lane, chimney fire. Contained to the chimney.
10:16 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 16 Longwood Drive, service call.
10:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
10:40 a.m., Keene fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:58 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Flowshare Lane, fire alarm.
11:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Birch Road, structure fire. Electrical fire. Contained to a light fixture. No injures.
1 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
7:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Hapgood Place, brush/smoke investigation.
8:24 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 26 Thistle Drive, fire alarm.
Thursday
1:47 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 101 Stone Pond Road, carbon monoxide detector.
1:55 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 154 Washington St., fire alarm.
5:34 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 2 Church St., carbon monoxide detector.
10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 154 Washington St., service call.
2:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road., fire alarm.
3:09 p.m. Alstead Fire Department to 10 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 57 Grange Hall Road, wilderness/technical rescue. Horse that fell, helped it up.
