Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 22, including:
7:53 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 Route 12 South, brush/smoke investigation. Smoke was caused by outside wood boiler.
7:58 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1116 Route 119, fuel spill. An unknown amount of diesel fuel was spilled. No further information available.
9:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.
11:22 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 205 West Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
11:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Congress St., fire alarm.
12:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 51 Main St., liquid propane gas. There was a leak in a regulator for a propane tank.
12:34 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
2:20 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
2:52 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 268 Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:31 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 26 Thistle Drive, fire alarm.10:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 146 School St., carbon monoxide. Turned out to be a faulty detector.
