In addition to more than a dozen calls for downed trees and wires Sunday, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, including:
Friday
9:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 817 Court St., fire alarm.
9:52 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
9:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
11:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Monadnock Highway, scent of propane.
11:32 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 6 Abel Road, fire alarm.
3:38 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Two cars involved. Three people transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. Injuries were minor, according to a N.H. State Police spokeswoman.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, odor investigation.
5:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Acrebrook Road, chimney fire. Under control after about 15 minutes.
8:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
10:24 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Smith Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
7:57 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1046 Main St., fire alarm.
9:04 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 241 Forest Road, fire alarm.
10:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 67 Arch St., service call.
11:09 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
11:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 Ash Brook Road, vehicle fire. Electrical fire in a pickup truck. No injuries.
11:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 South St., fire alarm.
12:21 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 46 Charlonne St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:01 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 89 Bowkerville Road, fire alarm.
2:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
2:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Base Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:09 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:18 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
7:09 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 165 Park St., mutual aid.
8:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1324 VT Route 103 N, mutual aid.
8:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 West Ridge Road, service call.
8:54 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:02 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
