Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16, including:
Tuesday
2:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 142 Howard St., CO call. Faulty detector.
6:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.
7:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1210 Route 202, fire alarm.
11:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
12:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
1:24 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash. No injuries.
3:18 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Branch Road, vehicle crash. No injuries.
8:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
9:46 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Tuttle St., tree/wires/transformer call.
10:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
11:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 130 Main St., chimney call. Chimney fire, extinguished after an hour. Peterborough Fire Department assisted.
Wednesday
2:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Hastings Ave, fire alarm.
3:12 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to N.H. Route 123A, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:01 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 551, vehicle crash. No transport.
6:02 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash. No transport.
7:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 101 Robbins Road, fire alarm.
10:12 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 209 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
10:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 213 Spring Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:53 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 142 Main St., fire alarm.
12:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
1:24 p.m. Peterborough to Spring Hill Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Greenwood Ave., odor/propane. No readings.
1:37 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1 Snow Hill Road, trees/wires/transformers. Tree down across the road.
5:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester St., vehicle crash. One transport to Cheshire. No further information available.
5:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., fire alarm.
5:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 697 Gilmore Pond Road, chimney. Fire contained to the chimney.
7:12 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1275 Route 9, odor investigation. Sewer odor.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Friday, Nov. 17, 1972 Read moreThis day in history Nov. 17
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Nov. 16, 2022
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.