Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, including:
Friday
8:55 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:56 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. One person medically transported to Monadnock Community Hospital, one uninjured.
9:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.
10:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
12:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.
12:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Appian Way, LP gas call. Odor of gas reported in Keene State College science center, found to be paving outside on street.
1:02 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
3:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Summer Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Sauvola Drive, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:27 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
Saturday
12:37 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:06 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:46 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 693 Mountain Road, fire alarm.
7:46 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Richmond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 45 Summit Drive, fire alarm.
12:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
7:16 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to West Lake Road. Burn victim medically transported after falling in burn pit.
Sunday
10:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Pedestrian struck by vehicle. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
1:29 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 49 Old Marlborough Road, fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.
11:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 Church St., fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.