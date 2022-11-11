Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 10, including:
2:28 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 76 Main St., carbon monoxide alarm.
5:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Howard St., structure fire. Issue with a ceiling fan.
10:57 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 23 River St., fire alarm.
11:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. Pedestrian transported by ambulance to hospital. No further information available.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Monadnock St., fire alarm.
5:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 311 Fitzwilliam Road, odor investigation.
5:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Leverett Street, brush and smoke investigation.
6:24 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, structure fire. Small fire in a waste basket.
9:03 p.m. Chesterfield Fire Department to 821 Route 9, outside dumpster. Piece of furniture burning.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.