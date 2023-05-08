Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 5-7, including:
Friday
9:31 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., fire alarm.
11:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Grove Street, motor-vehicle crash, vehicle hit a pole, one person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
12:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 812 Court St., fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.
1:54 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
7:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 320 Keene Road, fuel spill.
8:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle fire, no injuries.
Saturday
8:13 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, odor investigation.
11:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, car into building, no structural damage. No medical transport.
12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.
2:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
4:31 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Crane Brook Road, motorcycle crash, two people reported injured, no further information available.
6:14 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Pinnacle Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Railroad St., service call.
8:51 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Royalston Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
11:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 142 Main St., assist other agency.
Sunday
6:10 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 183 Valley Road, vehicle crash.
11:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1222 N.H. Route 119, brush and smoke investigation.
11:26 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Pondview Road, vehicle fire. Lawn mower fire, no injury reported.
1:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 21 Durkee St., fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. Transported one, no further information currently available.
2:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
5:39 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No transport.
6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., odor investigation.
