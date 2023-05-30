Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, May 26-29, including:
Friday
8:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 120 Wilton Road, motor vehicle accident. One transport. No further information available.
12:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 450 Cobble Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Small brush fire.
2:53 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Verry Brook Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
3:25 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 26 Knight St., structure fire. Was actually a brush/smoke investigation.
4:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 West St., outside/dumpster fire. Small brush fire.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles, and one subject checked. One passenger taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening facial injuries after hitting her face on the driver’s side seat, according to Keene police.
Saturday
7:36 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
8:28 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation. Campfire smoke.
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Citizens Way, fire alarm.
12:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 112 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Small brush fire.
3:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:31 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation. Power line down that started small brush fire.
4:49 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Lower Landing Road, mutual aid.
4:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 387 Nutting Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
5:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Cold River Road, motor vehicle accident. Broken utility pole; no transports.
7:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 868 West Swanzey Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
7:33 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Milk Road, motor vehicle accident. Four-wheel ATV accident near power lines; one taken to Concord Hospital. No further information available.
7:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, service call.
8:29 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 South, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
8:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 451 West St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:14 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 339 Athol Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Looking for a lost child, who was found shortly after 4 a.m.. Child was transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
2:20 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
6:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Liberty Lane, brush/smoke investigation. Small 10’x10’ area burning. Put out shortly after arrival.
6:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 88 Barnett Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 387 Nutting Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
11:53 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 508 Route 63, brush/smoke investigation. Grass fire caused by fireworks. Extinguished pretty quickly.
Monday
1:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 83 Condy Road, brush/smoke investigation. That was 100’x100’ area brush fire. Under control pretty quickly. Peterborough requested Temple with a tanker to assist.
1:44 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 31 Taggard Road, fire alarm.
3:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 129 West St., fire alarm.
6:02 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 124 Pond Woods Road, brush/smoke investigation. That was a large burn pile left unattended during illegal materials. Requested Swanzey and Fitzwilliam tankers to put out.
10:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fully involved dumpster fire. No exposures and no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.