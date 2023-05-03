Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 2, including:
6:27 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 8 Main St., fire alarm.
7:49 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash. Transported at least three to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
8:00 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 High St., service call.
8:12 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 84 Whitcomb Road, service call.
11:13 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
12:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., fire alarm.
1:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
3:46 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Maple Ave., assist other agency.
5:41 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 101 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Maple Ave., service call.
7:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 65 Dublin Road, appliance issue. Turned out to be an oven fire, extinguished shortly after arrival.
8:24 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 49 Angier Road, electrical hazard. Electrical outlet was sparking; issue was resolved shortly after arrival.
8:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patty Circuit, fire alarm.
11:15 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Thursday, May 3, 1973 Read moreThis day in history May 3
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.