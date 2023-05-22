Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 19-21, including:
Friday
4:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
5:48 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 151 Alstead Center Road, service call.
12:40 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Stacy Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, brush/smoke investigation. Small 20-foot-by-30-foot brush fire.
2:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire extinguished prior to fire department’s arrival.
2:28 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 47 Town Beach Road, structure call. No fire, smoke emitting from smoker.
6:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water Street, fire alarm.
7 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:22 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash. Person ejected from a vehicle during crash. One medical transport. No further information available.
Saturday
7:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Route 101, fire alarm.
2:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 Elm St., LP gas call.
3:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., service call.
4:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Winchester St., fire alarm.
Sunday
1:17 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
4:03 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 78 Main St., fire alarm.
7:46 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Farr Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Miller Park Road, service call.
2:25 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
6:57 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Willard Pond Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Person with a minor ankle injury. No medical transport.
