Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, May 18, including:
7:10 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sunset Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation. Checking on a brush fire that ignited Wednesday.
12:40 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Main St., fire alarm.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Central Square, service call.
2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire.
3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:04 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 28 Abbey Lane, service call.
6:17 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sunset Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation. Checking up on Wednesday brush fire.
7:10 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Back Ashuelot Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 38 Washington St., service call.
8:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:23 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle fire. Fully involved car fire.
As the business reporter, Trisha covers stories highlighting entrepreneurship in the region and the health of its local economy. An Alabama native, she joined the staff in May 2022.
