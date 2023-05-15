Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 12-14, including:
Friday
6:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
8:07 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, vehicle crash. Patient drove to Cheshire Medical Center in their own vehicle.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a small mulch fire.
1:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
4:36 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. Two people transported to the hospital. No further information available.
5:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Canal Street, outside/dumpster fire. Was a small trash can that was on fire.
6:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., liquid propane gas.
8:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.
9:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
Saturday
10:04 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 86 Main St., fire alarm.
10:12 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle fire. Overheating problem.
12:25 p.m., Alstead Fire department to Walpole Valley Road, brush/smoke investigation. Minor fire in someone’s yard.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Birch Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
1:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, vehicle fire. Mulch fire that was extinguished quickly.
2:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire that was extinguished quickly.
5:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Darling Road, vehicle fire. Lawnmower fire that was extinguished quickly.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Railroad Street, vehicle crash. Motorcycle accident. One person transported to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
7:10 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:12 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 204 Fitzwilliam Road, structure fire. Birds nest ignited front porch of a house. Able to get fire under control without assistance of other units. No injuries.
10:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, assist other agency.
Sunday
12:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester Court, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
8:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 208 Wilton Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
9:16 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 23 Springbrook St., brush/smoke investigation. Small mulch fire.
11:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Southfield Lane, fire alarm.
3 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, motor vehicle accident. Single car; four occupants were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
3:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Oriole Ave., service call.
8:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 George St., brush/smoke investigation. Unpermitted burn.
