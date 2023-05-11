Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 10, including:
Tuesday
3:28 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
7:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 West St., fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 26 Collins Drive, liquid propane gas. Found an odor outside but nothing else.
1:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. Driver went off the road in a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and hit a telephone pole, according to Keene police. No further information available.
3:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Liberty Lane, carbon monoxide.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., service call.
4:31 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 354 Route 123 North, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be an illegal burn.
8:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 55 Sherwin Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Back Ashuelot Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
Wednesday
5:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 81 Turnpike Road, brush/smoke investigation. Small brush fire.
9:38 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 169 Kings Highway, appliance. Furnace problem.
10:17 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Industrial Park Drive, odor investigation. Propane odor in the area.
10:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Summit Road, fire alarm.
1:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 304 Monadnock Highway, tree/wires/transformer.
4:10 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1122 Main St., vehicle fire. Report of an RV that was smoking.
5:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to South Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:05 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 200 Westminster Heights Road, structure fire. Garage and barn fire that extended into the house. Walpole, Bellows Falls, and Putney fire departments also responded. No reported injuries.
5:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 883 Deering Center Road, mutual aid.
5:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., brush/smoke investigation. Mulch fire.
7:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Oriole Ave., brush/smoke investigation. Check to make sure subject had permit to burn.
7:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 788 U.S. Route 202, outside/dumpster. Smoke report in the area.
9:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Court, brush/smoke investigation. Hibachi grill on porch they needed to move.
