Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 9, including:
3:28 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 645 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
7:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 West St., fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 26 Collins Drive, liquid propane gas. Found an odor outside but nothing else.
1:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. Driver went off the road in a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and hit a telephone pole, according to Keene police. No further information available.
3:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Liberty Lane, carbon monoxide.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., service call.
4:31 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 354 Route 123 North, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be an illegal burn.
8:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 55 Sherwin Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Back Ashuelot Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.