Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, including:
Friday
4:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Congress St., fire alarm.
6:53 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 16 High St., fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 109 Washington St., service call.
12:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 639 Route 101, service call.
3:23 p.m., Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 32 Vernon St., service call.
3:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 729 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Pitcher Street, police assistance.
7:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Davis St., service call.
Saturday
1:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 267 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Manchester St., fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle accident. Vehicle struck a building and no transports.
1:56 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 13 Main St., fire alarm.
2:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle accident. Minor damage with no transports.
6:34 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 53 Atkinson St., structure fire. Exterior porch fire with flower box.
6:54 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 121 Page Road, fire alarm.
6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Appian Way, fire alarm.
6:58 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.
7:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Cart Lane, brush/smoke investigation. Unattended fire.
8:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
10:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
1:02 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 79 Athol Road, mutual aid.
4:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Oriole Avenue, brush/smoke investigation. Small, contained fire.
5:17 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer.
5:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 468 Cobble Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:51 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
8:05 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Chickering Road, brush/smoke investigation. non-permitted burn.
8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
10:35 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, tree/wires/transformer.
11:10 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 21 Colony Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:48 p.m., Westminster to 7804 Route 5, structure fire. Smoke in the house but could not find the source.
