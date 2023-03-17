In addition to a number of calls relating to downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 16, including:
1:12 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 49 Main St., fire alarm.
7:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:13 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 150 Greenwood Road, service call.
8:21 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, service call.
8:24 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 54 Sargent Camp Road, CO call.
8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 22 North St., odor investigation.
11:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 240 Woodbound Road, service call.
12:20 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 69 London Road, service call.
12:36 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 14 Ryan Road, service call.
1:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash.
2:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 68 Perry Road, CO call.
2:23 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 2 Spaulding Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 13 Keenan Drive, service call.
5:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 68 Summer St., structure call.
6:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 201 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
7:45 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 42 Old County Road, service call.
8:07 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash.
8:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash.
9:03 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 71 Elm Avenue, structure call.
