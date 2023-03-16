In addition to dozens of calls relating to downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 15, including:
1:14 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 776 Route 12, fire alarm.
1:48 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 108 Wally Stone Lane, fire alarm.
2:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Imperial Drive, carbon monoxide investigation.
3:11 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
4:52 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 12 Blueberry Hill Road, mutual aid.
5:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 52 Candlelight Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
6:25 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 1 N.H. Route 123, service call.
8:15 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 75 Tenacres Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
8:27 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 440 Centre St., service call.
8:31 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Hill Street, vehicle crash. Someone had fallen on an unplowed road. The incident was reported as a vehicle crash, but it was not.
8:34 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 282 Old Dublin Road, structure fire. The caller said there was a lot of smoke; ended up being a problem with a chimney.
8:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 U.S. Route 202, service call.
8:53 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 127 Taylor Road, service call.
9:27 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 7 Nubanusit Road, service call.
10:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 13 Florence Ave., service call.
12:26 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 49 Main St., fire alarm.
12:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
1:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:13 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
2:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
2:14 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 11 Field Road, structure fire. Caller said home was full of smoke; ended up being a problem with a pellet stove.
2:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 631 Rhododendron Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
3:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 134 Union St., structure fire. Caller reported a lot of smoke in the building, but there was no fire. The issue was determined to be a hot water heater.
3:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 292 Richmond Road, wilderness technical rescue. The caller reported the roof on the house had collapsed, but it was the roof on a porch due to snow. No injuries.
3:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 241 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
4:40 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Gilsum Road, water rescue. Vehicle crash, it was initially reported that the vehicle was in the river. The fire department got to the scene and determined it was on the bank of the river, no transport.
5:10 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 345 Chesham Road, chimney investigation.
5:52 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 101 Turner Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:20 p.m., Windham Fire Department to 694 Windham Springs Road, service call.
7:24 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 28 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
9:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 29 Brian Road, odor investigation.
10:04 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Salmon Brook Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
10:37 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 319 Manning Hill Road, unknown fire. They had a chimney fire that had extended into the building a little bit; no injuries and remained a first alarm.
10:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 231 Forest Road, fire alarm.
11:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Coachman Road, fire alarm.
