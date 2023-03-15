In addition to dozens of calls relating to downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, March 14, including:
4:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Sharon Road, fire alarm.
5:10 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Westmoreland Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:40 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:14 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
7:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 30 Warwick Road, fuel spill. Turned out to be gasoline that was spilled at the pumps.
8:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 497 Route 202, fire alarm.
8:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Route 101, odor investigation.
8:47 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Joslin Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:07 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Needle St., carbon monoxide.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Main St., fire alarm.
11:02 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., fire alarm.
11:31 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Old Chesham Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 7 Camp Brook Road, carbon monoxide.
1:13 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, service call.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
2:18 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 615 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
3:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
4:25 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
5:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, service call.
5:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 160 Taylor Road, carbon monoxide.
5:40 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, service call.
6:44 p.m., Chesterfield Fire department to Route 63, service call.
6:51 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 974 Route 12, service call.
7:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 67 East Mountain Road, service call.
10:41 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1443 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
10:57 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 241 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
