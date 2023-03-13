Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, including:
Friday
1:09 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 297 Hinsdale Road, service call.
8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:45 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash. No transport.
9:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, structure fire. Some type of equipment at the asphalt plant that was on fire.
10:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
10:38 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Probate St., fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
4:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Emerald St., service call.
5:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, brush and smoke investigation.
Saturday
8:16 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transport.
9:16 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 481 Hackett Swamp Road, mutual aid.
12:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 84 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, brush and smoke investigation.
3:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 354 Miner Road, mutual aid.
3:47 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Fall Mountain Regional High School Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Mathews Road, brush and smoke investigation.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.
6:10 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 54 Webster St., brush and smoke investigation.
6:45 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 8 Flagg Road, chimney investigation.
9:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Madison St., odor investigation.
Sunday
12:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., service call.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
1:56 p.m., Rockingham Fire Department to Rockingham Road, vehicle crash. Two people were transported to the hospital. No further information available.
5:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
7:24 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Peterborough Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
8:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 Route 119, fire alarm.
8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, odor investigation, container of gasoline in one of the apartments.
