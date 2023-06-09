Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 8, including:
7:21a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Court St., fire alarm.
8:45 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 54 Page Road, fire alarm.
10:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. Two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hastings Avenue, car/bicycle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire medical for minor injuries.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
3:33 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 129 Lone tree Road, fire alarm.
3:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:15 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 Route 12, fire alarm.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
8:36 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Taryn Lane, wilderness/tech rescue. ATV accident; operator pulled a wheelie and fell off his four wheeler, breaking his leg, according to Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny. The patient was then transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital via ambulance.
8:38 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
