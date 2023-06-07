Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 6, including:
11:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Drummer Road, electrical hazard. Problem with electric meter.
12:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Putney Fire Department to Interstate 91 North, motor vehicle accident. Three transported. No further information available.
3:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Appleton St., fire alarm.
6:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Marguerite St., brush/smoke investigation. Permit burn.
6:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 12 Angier Road, motor vehicle accident. One person taken by UMass Lifeflight. No further information available.
7:29 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 450 Fullam Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on power lines.
8:11 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 286 Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on power lines.
9:12 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
10:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Hastings Ave., fire alarm.
