Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, including:
Friday
8:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Wilder St., fire alarm.
11:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 199 Main St., fire alarm.
12:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:44 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 600 School St., mutual aid.
2:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Whitcombs Mill Road, vehicle crash, no serious injury. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center.
2:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 59 School St., fire alarm.
2:58 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 195 Main St., fire alarm.
4:20 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Westport Village Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 228 South Road, structure fire. Lightning strike with outlet sparking, no injuries and not severe.
5:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Flat Iron Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. FedEx truck on its side, no transport.
6:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, tree/wires/transformer.
6:24 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 29 Old Turnpike Road, structure fire. Lightning strike, sparks out of fixtures, nothing of significance and was cleared quickly. No injuries.
6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 26 Upper Troy Road, structure fire. Smoke in the basement, didn’t find any fire.
6:49 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 19 Old Turnpike Road, lightning strike. No further information available. No transport.
7:13 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:27 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 80 Mellish Road, brush and smoke investigation.
7:42 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 8 Perseverance Lane, fire alarm.
7:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Railroad Street, tree/wires/transformer.
7:52 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 229 Marlboro Road, lightning strike.
8:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 345 River Road, structure fire. House struck by lightning, smoke in the basement, first responders were out quickly and reported nothing significant. No injuries.
8:04 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Fullam Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
8:09 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 449 Route 12A, fire alarm.
8:12 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 78 Village Road, structure fire. Lightning strike, smoke in the house and first responders were not on the scene long. No reported injuries.
8:40 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 651 Cold Pond Road, fire alarm.
9:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, brush and smoke investigation.
Saturday
12:14 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 344 Route 119, fire alarm.
9:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, fire alarm.
9:20 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Poocham Road, brush and smoke investigation.
9:48 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. Transported one Cheshire Medical Center.
10:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., structure fire. Not a fire, was caused by cooking.
10:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Campus Meadow Road, fire alarm.
11:32 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, vehicle crash. Transported one to Springfield Hospital.
12:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. Car into a pole, no transport.
2:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Road, brush and smoke investigation.
10:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. Car into a pole, no transport.
Sunday
7:24 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 112 Rockingham St., structure call. Problem with rooftop unit, no fire.
5:05 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash. no transport
7:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Temple Fire Department to 20 Kendall Road, service call.
8:42 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 105 Old Homestead Highway, LP gas call. Odor of gas, nothing found.
