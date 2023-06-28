Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 27, including:
3:36 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, carbon monoxide investigation.
4:43 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 938 Main St., tree/wires/transformer.
6:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, service call.
6:42 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Patch Park, water rescue. Services ended up not doing anything, it was a call in Charlestown on the Connecticut River and didn’t need help.
6:46 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 227 Main St., tree/wires/transformer.
6:50 a.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, vehicle crash. One person was taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
10:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 724 Brattleboro Road, fuel spill.
2:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Corporate Drive, fire alarm.
3:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 88 Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:42 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:50 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Gap Mountain Road, wilderness/technical rescue. Someone out hiking on the Monadnock Trail and had a medical emergency. No transport, just got the person out of the woods.
8:49 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Royalston Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
11:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.
