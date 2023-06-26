Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, including:
Friday
7:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Main St., fire alarm.
8:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 114 Sparrow St., service call.
10:48 a.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 95 Winch Hill Road, service call.
12:55 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 17 Highland Ave., structure fire. Issue with the boiler.
1:03 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 99 Route 9, fire alarm.
2:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Sullivan St., service call.
6:08 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 154 Main St., carbon monoxide. No readings found.
7:29 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.
8:04 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Lower Cemetery Road, motor vehicle accident. One transported. No further information available.
8:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Duval Cooperative Mobile Home Park, brush/smoke investigation. No further information available.
8:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
4:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.
8:30 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 767 West Swanzey Road, appliance. Fire contained to the oven.
10:04 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Sugar House Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
11:14 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 49 Main St., fire alarm.
11:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
12:16 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
12:19 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Ames Plaza Lane, fire alarm.
1 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
2:47 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 42 Mulligan Row, appliance. Electrical fire contained to the oven.
3:36 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, motor vehicle accident. No transports.
4:57 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 822 Plain Road, service call.
5:24 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Centennial Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree down with wires involved.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Concord Road, fire alarm.
5:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Vine St., haz-mat. Chemical spill in a basement.
6:24 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer. Nothing found.
8:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, brush/smoke investigation. Smoke coming from transfer station, fire extinguished upon arrival.
8:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Carpenter Street, brush/smoke investigation. Check-up on fire.
8:35 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, tree/wires/transformer. Low-hanging branch with no wires removed.
8:36 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to West Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree down with wires.
9:51 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Murdough Hill Road, service call.
10:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Grove St., carbon monoxide. Zero readings.
10:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:39 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 206 Lead Mine Road, fire alarm.
9:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Plantation Drive, fire alarm.
12:33 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Winchester Road, wilderness/technical rescue. Call was cancelled.
2:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 77 Woodland Heights Drive, fire alarm.
2:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, structure fire. Stove fire, no serious damage.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Woodbury St., odor investigation.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 West St., service call.
4:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 10 West Swanzey Road, service call.
5:39 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 123A, vehicle crash. Operator left the crash site, no transport.
7:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, odor investigation.
9:45 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 30 Francestown Road, service call.
9:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 115 North St., electrical hazard. Outlet sparked, no serious damage.
