Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, June 19, including:
1:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Manchester St., fire alarm.
9:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. Minor injuries, no medical transports.
11:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Schult St., fire alarm.
12:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No injuries, no medical transports.
1 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 170 Poole Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Injured hiker medically evacuated for ankle injury, one medical transport. No further information available.
1:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 53 Katie Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:55 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 120 Kings Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn, person put out the fire when the department arrived.
1:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 119 Peterborough St., tree/wires/transformer call.
2:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 167 Marcy Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., fire alarm.
3:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system test.
4:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. Three-car crash with serious injuries. Two ambulances transported unknown number of people to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
6:48 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 158 Hancock Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
11:25 p.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to 32 Vernon St., service call.
