Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, June 14, including:
10:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 216 West St., service call.
11:08 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 297 Main St., fire alarm.
3:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, motor vehicle accident. A 2019 GMC Acadia collided with a pole, and three were taken with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information available.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 187 Park Ave., tree/wires/transformer. Tree on wires.
5:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 Noone Ave., tree/wires/transformer. Tree across the road.
5:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on wires.
5:30 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 41 Old Concord Road, tree/wires/transformer. Low hanging wire.
5:37 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Lee Farm Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree across the road.
5:44 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to School Street, tree/wires/transformer. No further information.
7:02 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on wires.
7:27 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to N.H. Route 137, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on the wires and burning.
10:01 p.m., Springfield Fire Department to 130 Fairground Heights, structure fire. Second-alarm building fire with no injuries. Walpole, North Walpole fire departments responded.
