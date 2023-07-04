Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, including:
Monday
1:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, tree/wires/transformer.
5:22 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to South Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 17 Overseers Row, fire alarm.
11:13 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 321 Elm Ave., unknown fire.
12:35 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., assist other agency.
2:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
2:41 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
3:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Henry Street, tree/wires/transformer.
4:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Railroad Street, service call.
4:34 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 541 Canal St., other.
5:27 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 50 Kempton Road, assist other agency.
6:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. One person was airlifted out. No further information available.
6:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
7:22 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradco Street, brush and smoke investigation.
8:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, brush and smoke investigation.
10:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transport.
11:32 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, service call.
11:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 78 Hale Hill Road, service call.
11:39 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 33 Russell Ave., service call.
Tuesday
12 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 19 Russell Ave., service call.
12:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire department to 580 Mountain Road, fire alarm.
12:40 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, service call.
2:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:34 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 6 South Road, service call.
6:50 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 27 Russell Ave., service call.
6:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 90 School St., service call.
7:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Railroad Street, service call.
7:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash involving one vehicle. One person was taken to Cheshire Medical Center. Turned out to be a man who fell off his bicycle.
8:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
9:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Monadnock Court, appliance fire. Just a stove fire that was contained to the stove; no injuries.
10:01 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Main St., fire alarm.
12:27 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1390 Route 123 North, service call.
1:05 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Goodrum Cross Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 303 Main St., service call.
1:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 82 Clinton Road, service call.
2:25 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, service call.
2:26 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, service call.
2:27 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 301 Francestown Road, service call.
2:46 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 32 South Woodbound Road, service call.
3:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 133 Roxbury St., service call.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., service call.
4:27 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1489 Route 123 North, service call.
4:49 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 31 Brook St., service call.
5:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 438 Washington St., brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
6:25 p.m., Stoddard Fire department to 1502 Route 123 North, service call.
10:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.