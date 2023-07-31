Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday through Sunday, July 27-30, including:
Friday
1:23 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 797 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
4:38 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 24 Lyman Way, fire alarm.
12:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
1:38 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 410 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Monadnock Court, chimney fire. Issue with furnace.
4:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 26 Warren Road, fire alarm.
7:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., municipal fire system.
7:22 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, vehicle crash. Transported one to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
7:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 67 Arch St., service call.
Saturday
3:49 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
5:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 89 Ellis Court, fire alarm.
8:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., service call.
11:09 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department Westminster Street, brush and smoke investigation.
12:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash. Motorcycle crash, patient was airlifted to UMass Memorial Health hospital.
3:13 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 312 Route 119, fire alarm.
3:19 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Norway Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:57 pm., Keene Fire Department to 812 Court St., carbon monoxide investigation.
6:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Webber Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:33 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer.
7:01 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, service call.
7:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to East Surry Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
7:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to West Main Street, tree/wires/transformer.
7:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Plantation Drive, fire alarm.
11:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, single-vehicle crash. Vehicle hit a stone wall. The driver was transported to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
2:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., service call.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Fox Avenue, service call.
10:40 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Main St., fire alarm.
11:44 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Second New Hampshire Turnpike, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:28 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Quarry Road, motorcycle/car collision. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for a leg injury. No further information available.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
