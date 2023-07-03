Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 30-July 2, including:
Friday
5:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Heritage Driver, fire alarm.
11:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
1:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 77 Woodland Heights Drive, fire alarm.
2:51 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Prospect Street, brush and smoke investigation.
4:20 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Lockwood St., service call.
4:53 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, vehicle crash. motorcycle went over an embankment due to mechanical issues, one person was flown by helicopter. Injuries were nonlife threatening, according Charles Rataj, the Hinsdale Police chief.
7:08 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 4 White Brook Road, odor investigation.
Saturday
12:41 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Frost Street, brush and smoke investigation.
1:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, fuel spill. A gas pump was leaking fuel.
4:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 177 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
10:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No transport.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Ivy Drive, service call.
3:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 86 Royalston Road, fire alarm.
4:02 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
5:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Castle Street, brush and smoke investigation.
6:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to George Street, brush and smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Suburban Acres, tree/wires/transformer.
8:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
8:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Middle Oxbow Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
9:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Goodell Avenue, outside/dumpster investigation.
Sunday
7:44 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.
9:15 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 297 Chesterfield Road, structure fire. Fire in a bathroom, no further information available.
10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Elm St., fire alarm.
11:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 555 Roxbury Road, fire alarm.
11:29 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 45 Old Brattleboro Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
2:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Probate Street, outside dumpster fire.
3:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
7:27 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 34 Elm St., fire alarm.
7:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Grant St., fire alarm.
9:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 29 Birch Drive, fire alarm.
9:06 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Gateway Drive, tree/wires/transformer.
