12:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:12 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Poor Road, single-vehicle crash. One medical transport to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
7:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 15 Yale Lane, service call.
8:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 53 West St., fire alarm.
10:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:28 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 6 Church St., other. Question from a resident about where they should install a pellet stove in a residence.
1:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
4:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 160 Emerald St., fire alarm.
4:45 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
4:52 p.m., Temple Fire Department to West Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Webster St., fire alarm.
6:36 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 130 Pleasant St., mutual aid call. Sent Bellows Falls firefighters to cover Chester, Vt., fire station.
7:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Beaver St., service call.
8:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Production Ave., municipal fire system test.
