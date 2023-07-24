Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, including:
Friday
4:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., service call.
5:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Winchester St., carbon monoxide. Nothing found.
9:49 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 5 Saint Jean St., carbon monoxide. No further information available.
2:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Windy Row, LP gas. Odor of gas; nothing found.
4:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 44 Michigan St., structure fire. Lightning strike. No further information available.
7:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 126 Eastern Ave., service call.
7:31 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:24 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Collins Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer.
Saturday
2:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., fire alarm.
2:54 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 59 Fullam Hill Road, carbon monoxide. Nothing found.
5:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Old Sharon Road, vehicle fire. Fire in a box truck.
10:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilder Street, unknown fire. Nothing found.
3:55 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Hillcrest Street, tree/wires/transformer.
4:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wheelock Street, brush/smoke investigation. Unpermitted burn.
6:38 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 90 North St., fire alarm.
6:39 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Friedsam Drive, tree/wires/transformer. Tree on the wires.
7 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Dale Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation. Someone having a bonfire.
7:06 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, brush/smoke investigation. False call.
7:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, service call.
8:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, brush/smoke investigation. Someone with burn permit.
9:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 194 Pako Ave., electrical hazard. Electrical odor in house.
11:17 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn on Fall Mountain.
Sunday
12:36 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to East Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
1:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
5:08 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 111 Ashuelot St., fire alarm.
5:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
5:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 54 Taft Road, service call.
6:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Kelleher St., structure fire. Fire in power outlet.
