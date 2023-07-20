Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 19, including:
12:49 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 26 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
3:57 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 827 Ames Hill Road, structure fire. Unfounded.
5:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 108 Allen Court, fire alarm.
7:08 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
10:01 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Mercer Ave., carbon monoxide investigation.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., service call.
11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Gilbo Ave., service call.
11:03 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 782 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
2:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Main St., fire alarm.
3:10 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 371 March Hill Road, odor investigation.
6:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Three people transported, no further information available.
8:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 65 Hill Top Drive, odor investigation.
10:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, tree/wires/transformer.
Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Friday, July 20, 1973 Read moreThis day in history July 20
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.