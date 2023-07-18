Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 17, including:
6:15 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
7:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
8:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Chestnut Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Ridgewood Ave., fire alarm.
9:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 75 Robbe Farm Road, fire alarm.
11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Two-car crash, one medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center.
12:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 252 Goddard Road, service call.
1:45 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 15 School St., fire alarm.
3:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Crotched Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation. Small fire at the bottom of a utility pole.
4:09 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 100 Protection Road, first-alarm structure fire. No further information available.
4:25 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Two-car crash, two medical transports to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
4:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
5:58 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 80 Richmond Road, service call.
6:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 12 Main St., service call.
6:50 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Main St., service call.
7:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 15 Brian Road, LP gas call. Odor of propane in a building.
8:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., service call.
8:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
