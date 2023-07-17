Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, including:
Friday
2:01 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:31 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
7:42 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Michigan Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Ridgewood Avenue, CO call. Dust set off carbon monoxide detector.
9:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
12:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Warmac Road, vehicle crash. Dump truck went off road, no injuries.
12:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 8 Whittemore Farm Road, fire alarm.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Vernon St., service call.
3:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
5:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Vernon St., service call.
8:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., assisting another agency. No further information available.
Saturday
1:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:43 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 235 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
8:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:33 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 102 Page Road, fire alarm.
10:31 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:32 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:37 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 102 Page Road, fire alarm.
2:54 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Gurney Brown Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Park Ave., electrical hazard. Issue with a fire alarm panel.
10:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Quimby Road, brush/smoke investigation. Checking on a burn.
11:05 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 124 Windmill Hill Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
7:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 192 Jordan Road, service call.
8:03 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 27 Russell Ave., service call.
8:45 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 82 Clinton Road, service call.
9:13 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, service call.
10:01 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to I-91 South, tree/wires/transformer.
10:04 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, service call.
10:20 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Weston Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:29 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 727 Chesham Road, service call.
10:37 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 78 Stoddard Road, service call.
11:04 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Granite Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer.
12:57 p.m., SW N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid to Lang Road, tree/wires/transformer.
1:20 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Tower Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
2:11 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Tolman Pond Road, service call.
3:04 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 33 West St., service call.
3:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 888 Route 101, structure fire. Nothing found, good intent call.
8:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
8:31 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 123A, tree/wires/transformer.
8:44 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 98 Baker St., service call.
10:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 237 Whitcomb Road, service call.
10:41 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
11:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 79 South Winchester St., fire alarm.
