Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 12, including:
3:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 100 High St., fire alarm.
6:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
6:47 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:35 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to West Street, fire alarm.
10:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
10:39 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Bolton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:24 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
12:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Back Ashuelot Road, service call.
1:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 160 Emerald St., municipal fire system test.
4:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:52 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to New Boston Road, vehicle fire. No medical transports.
4:55 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire. Nothing found.
5:03 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 642 Upper Jaffrey Road, checking on an extinguished fire.
5:34 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old North Branch Road, vehicle crash. No transports.
6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Daniels Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:28 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Car struck a deer, no injuries, no transports.
7:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Forcier Way, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
8:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Vose Farm Road, fire alarm.
10:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No injuries, no transports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Friday, July 13, 1973 Read moreThis day in history July 13
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.