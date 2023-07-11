Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 10, including:
1:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 69 Diana Drive, fire alarm.
6:09 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 426 Holbrook Ave., service call.
7:46 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 27 Rhododendron Road, fire alarm.
8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Woodcrest Drive, service call.
9:05 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., tree/wires/transformer. Transformer blown.
9:14 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, fire alarm.
9:21 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., fire alarm.
9:40 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 156 West Shore Road, service call.
9:42 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 72 Christian Hill Road, service call.
10:11 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 458 Stone Pond Road, appliance. Burner not working correctly.
10:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Winchester St., service call.
10:58 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 195 Verry Brook Road, fire alarm.
11:12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 673 Northfield Road, tree/wires/transformer. Tree down.
2:15 p.m., Southwest NH District Fire Mutual Aid to 1347 Brattleboro Road, other. Boats from the marina floating down the river.
2:39 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer. No further information.
2:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 860 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
2:45 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 198 Canal St., mutual aid.
3:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 5 Highland Circle, service call.
3:46 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 200 School St., service call.
4:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 82 Clinton Road, service call.
4:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
5:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 29 Kapper Drive, service call.
5:54 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 295 Old Greenfield Road, fire alarm.
6:04 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 27 Russell Ave., service call.
6:15 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 46 Griffin Hill Road, service call.
6:16 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 9 Main St., service call.
6:18 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 5 Church St., service call.
6:31 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, service call.
6:32 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 969 N.H. Route 123A, water rescue. Water flowing through a house.
6:39 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 272 Thayer Brook Road, service call.
6:52 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 748 N.H. Route 123, service call.
7:11 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1479 N.H. Route 123A, service call.
7:12 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Gilsum Road, service call.
7:19 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 3 Darby Brook Lane, service call.
7:23 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 275 River Road, service call.
7:31 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1071 N.H. Route 123A, service call.
8:34 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 72 Church St., service call.
8:55 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer. No further information.
9 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Brewery Road, service call.
10:36 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Patridge Brook Road, service call.
11:36 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 492 Route 63, service call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.