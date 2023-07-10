In addition to 16 service calls and 10 calls regarding downed trees and wires on Sunday relating to flooding, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, including:
Friday
12:32 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 27 Russell Ave., structure fire. Fire coming from a cellar in a house. Knocked down quickly.
6:16 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Mechanic Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:43 a.m., Walpole fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
8:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Conant Way, fire alarm.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
9:37 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 463 Old Spofford Road, fire alarm.
9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, fuel spill. No hazard.
1:06 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 46 Northfield Road, fire alarm.
3:39 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 70 Rabbit Run Lane, fire alarm.
5:11 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 22 West St., service call.
10:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 30 Coburn Way, service call.
Saturday
4:14 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 49 School St., fire alarm.
12:03 p.m., Hinsdale fire Department to 49 School St., fire alarm.
12:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Acrebrook Road, carbon monoxide.
12:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, two-vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for minor injuries.
3:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to South Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a non-permitted burn.
3:15 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Pine Road, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
3:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1417 Route 119, fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, two-vehicle crash. Two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. According to Keene police, one driver was turning right onto Gilbo Avenue and turned too wide, hitting another vehicle head on. No further information available.
4:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 477 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.
5:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 176 Kimball Road, reported structure fire. Turned out to be a non-permitted burn behind a house.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
6:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
6:53 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 161 Centre St., structure fire. Was a lightning strike to a barn that resulted in no fire.
7:09 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Chapel St., odor investigation.
Sunday
8:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
4:22 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Christian Hill Road, water rescue.
4:27 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 36 Honey Hill Road, CO call.
4:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, water rescue.
7:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 209 Southfield Lane, odor investigation.
8:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Back Ashuelot Road, electrical hazard.
9:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash.
9:35 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash.
10:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
11:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, fire alarm.
