Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8, including:
Friday
6:58 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 20 Locust Lane, fire alarm.
9:58 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lower Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
11:31 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 786 West Swanzey Road, odor investigation.
11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. Transported one to hospital, no further information available.
12:58 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Bush Brook Road, vehicle crash. Call canceled.
1 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Collins Pond Road, vehicle crash. Transported at least one to Monadnock Community Hospital.
1:07 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Square, fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 High St., service call.
3:12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 27 Route 12 South, service call.
3:15 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Troy Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
7:03 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
10:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, trees/wires/transformers.
Saturday
5:20 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 46 Connor Drive, service call.
10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester Court, odor investigation. Skunk in the basement.
11:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Winchester Court, odor investigation. Skunk in the basement.
11:30 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, vehicle crash. Car went over the embankment into a tree, transported one to Monadnock Community Hospital.
12:33 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Gilsum Mine Road, vehicle crash. Transported two to Cheshire County Hospital, minor injuries.
2:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Island Street, vehicle crash. Two-car crash, transported one to Cheshire County Hospital.
3:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. Car ran into a pole, no transport. Eversource had to come out to fix pole.
5:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 25 Monadnock Highway, structure fire.
5:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. Car struck a deer, no transport.
5:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Atlantic Drive, vehicle crash. Woman crashed her car and ran from the scene.
6:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
8:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
Sunday
5:55 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 15 Summer St., fire alarm.
12:19 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Road, unknown fire. Nothing found.
12:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Middle Winchendon Road, vehicle crash. One transport to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
1:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Fenton Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:45 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, water rescue. Received reports of dogs through the ice; when rescue crews got to the scene, the dogs were already out.
9:16 p.m., Keene Fire department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.
10:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
