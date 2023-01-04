Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 3, including:
6:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 Route 202, fire alarm.
7:13 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough St., vehicle crash. Transported one to Monadnock Community Hospital.
8:06 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. Were unable to find vehicle.
8:36 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:41 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No transport.
8:43 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
9 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No transport.
9:03 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
10:38 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 322 Red Gate Road, fire alarm.
10:45 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 118 Oxbow Road, carbon monoxide investigation.
11:26 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
11:55 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 15 Letourneau Drive, service call.
1:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Concord Road, trees/wires/transformers call.
3:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 161 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 66 Maple Drive, odor investigation.
7:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., structure fire. Smoke in an apartment, some type of utensil burned in a dishwasher.
