Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 27-29, including:
Friday
8:26 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
12:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
2:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ashuelot Street, fire alarm.
3:57 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Henry St., fire alarm.
4:12 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Troy Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:02 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No transport.
10:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Stonehouse Lane, electrical hazard.
11:04 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 561 Poocham Road, fire alarm.
11:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 4 Mercer Ave., structure fire, no further assistance required.
Saturday
10:39 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Cavender Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:27 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St., fire alarm.
5:27 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 75 Turnpike Road, service call.
5:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Main St., service call.
6:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1326 Old Homestead Highway, odor investigation.
7:27 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash. One vehicle rolled over, no injuries.
8:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St., fire alarm.
11:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
1:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, appliance issue.
3:17 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Church St., carbon monoxide investigation.
12:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 154 Mount Gilboa Road, odor investigation.
3:02 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
3:48 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 West St., service call.
4:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 7 Underwood Road, service call.
4:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
9:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 Riverside Lane, service call.
